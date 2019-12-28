“The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” is an interesting book that teaches kids seven habits that are important for kids to know.
It has seven fun characters named Jumper the Rabbit, Goob the Bear, Lily the Skunk, Sophie the Squirrel, Sammy the Squirrel, Pokey Porcupine and Tagalong Allie. There is one character I left out because he is shy. When you read this book, you must find this character.
The seven habits are being proactive, beginning with the end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand-then be understood, synergize and sharpen the saw. Sean Covey wrote this book to go along with his dad’s book, “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.”
As you begin the New Year, make some new goals and learn new things. Check out my dad’s article in the Business section each Sunday. His name is Curt Fowler. This week we both wrote about the "7 Habits" by the Coveys. Happy New Year!
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
