“The Book with No Pictures” is a great book for ages 3 and up.
This is a super silly book. This book requires you to read every single word – even the ridiculous words. You and your family will love this book if you like to laugh together. My favorite part is when the author says the monkey’s head is made of blueberry pizzas.
My friend that lives in my neighborhood loaned me this book. He started liking this book when he was 3 years old. It is one of his favorites. My friend makes me laugh and I think he got his sense of humor from the book.
This book made me laugh a lot. You would think a book with no pictures would be boring. See for yourself!
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
