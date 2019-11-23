Happy Thanksgiving!
It is almost Thanksgiving.
What would you do if you were a turkey? I would hide in the hay loft.
I suggest you read this book before you get your Thanksgiving turkey. The farmer’s wife wanted him to find their turkey for Thanksgiving.
It is a funny book because the turkey dresses up as different animals to try to hide from the farmer. His final costume will make you laugh, it was not what I expected.
This book is a great story for all ages. I bet you could find this book at your local library. Don’t eat too much on Thursday!
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
