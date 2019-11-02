I have something I want to tell you about. It is a book named “The Way Things Work Now.”
It will tell you everything about how things work. It tells you a lot about the old-time machines.
My favorite chapters are Security Scanner and the Metal Detector. Metal detectors can find things buried underground. Security scanners help keep people safe.
I recommend this book to anyone who likes building things and learning how machines operate. Kids of all ages would like this non-fiction book.
Take it from me, it’s a great book. Pick this book at your local library.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
