The Way Things Work Now: David Macaulay

The Way Things Work Now

I have something I want to tell you about. It is a book named “The Way Things Work Now.”

It will tell you everything about how things work. It tells you a lot about the old-time machines. 

My favorite chapters are Security Scanner and the Metal Detector. Metal detectors can find things buried underground. Security scanners help keep people safe. 

I recommend this book to anyone who likes building things and learning how machines operate. Kids of all ages would like this non-fiction book. 

Take it from me, it’s a great book. Pick this book at your local library.

M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.

