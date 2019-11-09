"Pompeii ... Buried Alive" is a great book that first graders and older will enjoy.
My favorite part was Mount Vesuvius. Mount Vesuvius is still an active volcano. The people didn’t know that they were living on a volcano.
One day the VOLCANO ERUPTED!
Some people ran to the boats on the shoreline but not all made it to safety.
This book will teach you about history. I highly recommend this book. Next time you go to the library, look for "Pompeii ... Buried Alive."
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.