"Fall Is for Friends" is a book about two friends in the fall. 

It is a great book for ages preschool to second grade. It is a fiction story. 

The characters love fall. They try different ways to make the fall leaves fall from the trees. 

I think it is neat that one character’s name is the same as the author. I wonder if Suzy’s best friend in real life is actually Emily like in the book. 

Oh! I went to North Georgia last weekend and saw fall leaves.

You can find this book in a library or online.

M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.

