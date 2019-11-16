"Fall Is for Friends" is a book about two friends in the fall.
It is a great book for ages preschool to second grade. It is a fiction story.
The characters love fall. They try different ways to make the fall leaves fall from the trees.
I think it is neat that one character’s name is the same as the author. I wonder if Suzy’s best friend in real life is actually Emily like in the book.
Oh! I went to North Georgia last weekend and saw fall leaves.
You can find this book in a library or online.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.