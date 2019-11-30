This week’s book is called "Elbow Grease" by John Cena.
John Cena is a famous wrestler. He has four brothers.
This book is my brother’s favorite book. He reads it every night before bed.
This book is all about gumption. Gumption means to never give up and keep on trying.
Elbow Grease is an electric car, and his four brothers are monster trucks.
I learned to never give up from this book. It taught me to do my best and be who God made me.
I hope you love this book as much as my family.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
