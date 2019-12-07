If you love dogs and Christmas, you will love this book. 

Christmas is coming! Have you decorated yet? I have! 

Do you know about Marley? He is funny. Marley is a dog that doesn’t always do what he is told to do. 

In this book, Marley’s family is decorating for Christmas. They pick out a tree and decorate it. They bake cookies. Guess what happens next?

I loved this book. It is a great book because Marley is very funny. I had a dog named Trout. This book reminds me of him. In the picture of me, I am holding Trout’s Christmas ornament.

Next time you go to your local library, pick out this book.

M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you