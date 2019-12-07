If you love dogs and Christmas, you will love this book.
Christmas is coming! Have you decorated yet? I have!
Do you know about Marley? He is funny. Marley is a dog that doesn’t always do what he is told to do.
In this book, Marley’s family is decorating for Christmas. They pick out a tree and decorate it. They bake cookies. Guess what happens next?
I loved this book. It is a great book because Marley is very funny. I had a dog named Trout. This book reminds me of him. In the picture of me, I am holding Trout’s Christmas ornament.
Next time you go to your local library, pick out this book.
M.G. Fowler, 8, lives in Valdosta.
