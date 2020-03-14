Big Al was a very big fish and Shrimpy was a very small fish. Big Al and Shrimpy became friends when no one wanted to play with them.
Big Al and Shrimpy went to play and Big Al got into big trouble. How do you think Shrimpy saved Big Al?
Here is a clue, it involves teamwork.
I love this book because it teaches a good lesson. This is a good book for ages 4-8. If you like sea life you will enjoy looking at the pictures.
You can find this book at your local library and on Amazon.
M.G. Fowler, 8, live is Valdosta.
