FOWLER CHILDREN BOOKS: With Any Luck, I’ll Drive a Truck: David Friend

Why did you choose this book? Because I like it!
What is your favorite truck? I liked the concrete mixer.
Was this book fiction or non-fiction? Fiction!
Where did you get this book? We got it from the lending library.
What happens at the end of the story? It shows the boy playing with his trucks.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A baseball player like Uncle Thomas and cousin Brantley.
What age is this book for? First-graders!
Where can you get this book? The library or online.
Thanks for reading the review. We hope you enjoy the book when you read it. It would be a good story for elementary school readers!
This review is by G. Fowler. He was interviewed by his mom.
