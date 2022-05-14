FOWLER CHILDREN BOOKS: The Hidden Staircase: Carolyn Keene

This mystery is great. I highly recommend this book. This book is in the series of Nancy Drew. There are more than 60 books in this series. I love this series of books. This book has two mysteries in it.
First, her friend Helen calls her and says that some of her family members have seen weird things at their house. Helen knew that Nancy was good at solving a mystery, so she asked her to help. She said yes after lots of thinking. To find out what the other mystery is you will need to read this book.
You can probably find this book at your local library. I am sure you can find this book on Amazon. I think this book would be great for ages 8 to 24.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
