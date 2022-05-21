Why did you choose this book? It is a fun book. I liked the pictures when I was looking at them at the library.
Where did you get this book? From my library.
Who are the characters? A boy, a dog and his dad.
What’s the story about? The boy shows his dad how he would make a car.
What are some of the funny parts of the car? The car looks like steel but it is made of polymer so it can’t get crashed. It has a ground that opens into a pool with a couch. The car can make tasty food. The car has a robot that can take over and drive the car. Instead of shooting fumes out of the engine, it shoots out good smelling stuff. The car can also be a boat, submarine or rocket.
Does the boy make the car? No! He just designed it.
Would the boy’s car or the dad’s car be more fun? The make-believe car the boy made!
Graham liked having this book read to him. It was a fun and entertaining story using your imagination. Graham Fowler was interviewed by his mom.
