FOWLER CHILDREN BOOKS: Gingerbread Mouse: Katy Bratun

Why did you choose this book? “I like it and it’s really helpful because it makes me want to buy Christmas books.”
What did you like about this book? “When the mouse found a new home!”
What is your favorite picture in this book? “When Santa gives the mouse a new home because it’s really good.”
What’s your favorite part of the Christmas holiday? “Because it is Jesus’ birthday!”
Where did you get this book? “We borrowed this book from our neighbors.”
Where can you buy this book? “Amazon or the library.”
What age is it for? “4 and up.”
This book was reviewed by JoJo Fowler of Valdosta.
