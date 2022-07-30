FOWLER CHILDREN BOOKS: Fish in a Tree: Lynda Mullaly Hunt

This is a great book about a girl that gets picked on and teased at school. I read this book with my aunt and sister for our book club.
Ally is in sixth grade and she cannot read. She goes to the principal’s office a lot.
Then she got a new teacher and things changed. The teacher said that he would try not to send her to the principal’s office. Read to see how Ally’s life changes.
“Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.” – Matthew 26:41
You can find this book on Amazon and maybe at your local library
This book is great for fourth grade and up.
Lynda Mullaly Hunt also has these other books: “One for the Murphys” and “Shouting at the Rain.”
Moral of the story: Do not pick on people, call names or tease. It is not kind or loving. God calls us to be kind to all people.
M.G. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
