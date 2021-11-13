FOWLER CHILDREN BOOKS: Click, Clack, Moo Cows that Type: Doreen Cronin

Click, Clack, Moo Cows that Type

 Curt Fowler

Why did you choose this book? “My hand just grabbed it off the shelf.” 

Was this book funny? “Yes, Farmer Brown’s animals wanted blankets and a diving board.”

Was this book fiction or non-fiction? “Fiction!”

Where did you get this book? “Off my shelf. My mom used it when she was a teacher.”

What happens at the end of the story? “The animals got what they wanted.”

What talent did the animals have? “They wrote on a typewriter.”

What age is this book for? “3- to 8-year-olds.”

Where can you get this book? “The library or online.”

What do you want to say to the readers? “Have a good weekend.”

Thanks for reading the review. We hope you enjoy the book when you read it. It would be a good story for elementary school readers!

This review is by G. Fowler. He was interviewed by his mom.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you