FOWLER CHILDREN BOOKS: Click, Clack, Moo Cows that Type: Doreen Cronin

Why did you choose this book? “My hand just grabbed it off the shelf.”
Was this book funny? “Yes, Farmer Brown’s animals wanted blankets and a diving board.”
Was this book fiction or non-fiction? “Fiction!”
Where did you get this book? “Off my shelf. My mom used it when she was a teacher.”
What happens at the end of the story? “The animals got what they wanted.”
What talent did the animals have? “They wrote on a typewriter.”
What age is this book for? “3- to 8-year-olds.”
Where can you get this book? “The library or online.”
What do you want to say to the readers? “Have a good weekend.”
Thanks for reading the review. We hope you enjoy the book when you read it. It would be a good story for elementary school readers!
This review is by G. Fowler. He was interviewed by his mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.