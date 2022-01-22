FOWLER CHILDREN BOOKS: Bindi Wildlife Adventures: Trouble at the Zoo: Chris Kunz

I chose this book because I love Australia Zoo. I got this book for Christmas from my brother. He knows I like anything about the Irwin family. This is book one of the series.
This book is about Bindi’s 11th birthday party. It was an underwater theme. There was a problem at the zoo during the party. Read this book to find out what the problem was.
This book is only found online. There are many books in this series. I hope to get more of them. My brother got me books 1, 2 and 3.
If you decide you like these books, you should check out Australia Zoo on television.
These books are good for 7-year-olds and up.
C. Fowler lives and reads in Valdosta.
