FOWLER CHILDREN BOOKS: Baby Animals: Stephan Lomp

This book I got for my baby brother for Christmas. It is about baby animals. It teaches the baby the names of baby animals. Some of the animals in this book are sloths. They are called cubs.
There is a picture of an opossum and they are called joeys. Did you know that gorilla babies are called infants? I did but my mom didn’t.
You probably know that a baby dog is called a puppy and a baby cat is called a kitten.
This book is so neat because it is chew and rip-proof. It is non-toxic and 100% washable. That is great for babies. I suggest this book for ages 5 months to 2 years old. The official name of this book is Indestructibles. There are many other Indestructible books on Amazon.
This review is written by Claira Fowler! I am one of the Fowler sisters.
