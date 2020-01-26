“You cannot be successful with other people if you haven’t paid the price of success with yourself.” – Stephen R. Covey
I cracked open my copy of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” this week expecting to dive directly into the three habits of interdependence – or winning together. But Covey decided to revisit the foundation required for successful interdependence and I’m glad he did.
Covey’s point is that we won’t have what it takes to build successful relationships with others until we have mastered ourselves. This doesn’t mean we have to be perfect, but strong relationships require self-awareness. We can still have shortcomings, but we are better prepared for good relationships if we know what those shortcomings are. As Aristotle said, “Knowing ourselves is the beginning of all wisdom.”
Relationships are the bridges required for interdependence. The better we are at building true, trusting relationships the more effective we will be at working with others.
To illustrate how to build trusting relationships, Covey introduces what he calls the “Emotional Bank Account.” There are six major deposits that I want to share with you. The more of these deposits we can make, the better our relationships will be.
1. Understanding the Individual: Getting to know people at a deeper level is difficult. Trust must be built before people are willing to let you know more about themselves. Trust is built through time and showing genuine concern for the interests of the other person.
Coaching relationships can be a great start to increased transparency. People enter coaching relationships because they want to achieve or get something, and they need help. The best leaders are great coaches. They help their people achieve their goals while helping the organization achieve its objectives.
2. Attending the Little Things: Covey gives a great example about wrapping his coat around one of his sons. His other son was so moved by the gesture that he asked his Dad – “If I was cold, would you put your coat around me, too?”
We are all more sensitive than we like to show. Little acts of love that come from the heart inspire us.
3. Keeping Commitments: The ability to keep commitments is based on two primary strengths. The strength of character to not commit to things you cannot do and the strength of self-awareness to know what you can and cannot accomplish.
We must be very careful when making commitments to others. They are relying on us. Not delivering is a major withdrawal from our emotional bank account with that person.
If we do make a commitment and later determine that we cannot keep it, we must inform the person we committed to as soon as possible. That will give us time to find alternate solutions and preserve our emotional capital.
4. Clarifying Expectations: Have you ever noticed how a simple agreement between two businesspeople can become a voluminous contract when put into writing? Clarity is hard. We assume we have clarity way too often. We must work diligently to confirm expectations so we can meet and exceed them.
Most withdrawals from not meeting commitments could have been avoided with clearer expectations. Try this to create more clarity in your life. Whenever you leave a meeting or commit to something, put your commitments in writing and send them to the other parties to confirm that you agree on the expectations.
5. Personal Integrity: Covey defines personal integrity as keeping promises and fulfilling expectations. We must treat everyone by the same set of principles and always be loyal to those who are not present. How we treat any one person is a strong indicator of how we will treat everyone.
“It is more noble to give yourself completely to one individual than to labor diligently for the salvation of the masses.” – Dag Hammarskjold
6. Apologize Genuinely: We are all going to “punt it” from time to time. How we recover from our mistakes determines if our relationships grow or wither. Making excuses for a mistake always reduces the strength of the relationship. The only way to build a relationship after a misstep is to own the mistake and change something so you are less likely to repeat the error.
I love how Covey uses family examples throughout this chapter. What works at home works at work. The skills we need to excel at our working relationships are the same we need to excel at home. Work and family will often feel like a tug-of-war with you at the center, but if we follow these principles at work and home, we will greatly improve our odds of success at both.
If you are ready to get started creating more clarity and meaning in your organization and life, check out our free “Values Driven Leadership” course at https://valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/.
As always, you can reach me at (229) 244-1559 if I can help in any way.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.
