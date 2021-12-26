"Create the highest, grandest vision possible for your life, because you become what you believe." – Oprah Winfrey
If I’ve got my days right you are reading this the day after Christmas. I hope you are relaxed, still stuffed from all the great eating, being a lot more still, and enjoying some peace and quiet.
Jill and I get way too little quiet in our lives and that’s not just because we have five kids. We let a lot of the noise in. We let it in with our electronic devices, TV and the invitations we accept.
I hope your holidays are filled with family and friends but also some time for stillness and peace and breathing deep.
I love this time of year for a lot of reasons. I love the holidays – Thanksgiving and Christmas are my favorites. The weather is generally a lot cooler and I love the idea of a new year. A clean slate. A year of possibilities and opportunities to make dreams into realities.
Most of us know the adage to “begin with the end in mind.” The idea is that if you are planning a life, a road trip or a business you can’t plan well without knowing the final destination.
And if you are going to plan (or imagine) a destination, why not make it a great one? An exciting one that makes you jump out of bed in the morning to make it happen. One that is exciting enough to carry you through the hard times that will come.
With strategy and coaching work, I get to help others do this a lot. But this year a new twist on the “begin with the end in mind” concept has come into my life.
I’ll start with a little background and then take you through an exercise that I have found life-changing and so have a lot of other people.
First, I like the idea of living a long (very long) life. This idea was first brought into my life through a book called “Abundance – The Future is Brighter Than You Think” by Peter Diamandis. That book opened my eyes to how much the world has improved as a place to live over the last few hundred years. Despite what the news will tell you, things are way better than they were.
The book also touched on how technology has always been developed to overcome the biggest needs that the world faces. The world is full of brilliant people and when you put all those brilliant minds on a problem amazing solutions come forward. They always have and they always will – no matter how big the obstacle is.
The book also opened my mind to what is possible today with medical technology and how quickly medical technology is progressing. Two things are driving the massive growth in medical technology. They are computing power and the sequencing of the human genome. While all this could be scary, it could also be pretty amazing. When you combine the kind of computing power we have today with a digitized human genome amazing things can happen.
Blood samples can be collected and analyzed from around the world. The computers can work day and night analyzing the data and helping some crazy smart people come up with solutions. These things are going to lead to much longer, healthier life spans for all of us.
So, the key thing I got from “Abundance” was do work you love because the idea of retiring at 65 is dead. You are going to live too long. Do work you love and don’t plan on stopping.
This works great for me. I’ve been working on doing work I love for the past decade. Every year I get to work more and more on work that I am best at and that can create the greatest impact on leaders and organizations.
The second book I read (listened to) was “My Plan to Live to 158” by Dan Sullivan. It was this book that encouraged me to set a goal for my life span
I’ve run out of space to take you through that exercise, so I’ll save it for next week. Until then, rest, relax, listen to God and allow yourself time to dream a little. If you weren’t “running out of time,” what could you accomplish with your time on this earth?
Keep dreaming. Happy New Year!
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Fractional CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker, and business coach. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children. (Welcome Baby Owen – June 2021!)
