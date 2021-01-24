“OKRs have helped lead us to 10x growth, many times over.” – Larry Page, Google Co-founder
Objectives and Key Results work if you work them and don’t quit before you work out the kinks in your OKR system.
Google has one of the longest track records of succeeding with OKRs and they have shared the biggest traps in their “playbook” that you can find on the www.whatmatters.com website. Below are the biggest traps you need to avoid.
Cross-team OKRs: Many OKRs will require Key Results to be accomplished by different teams in the organization. To make sure the right work is getting done to accomplish cross-team OKRs, put everyone responsible for a KR on the OKR team. Also, be sure that each team has their cross-team KRs on their OKR list that is reviewed regularly.
Committed vs. Aspirational OKRS: Google is known for it’s “moon-shot” projects that seek to push the boundaries of what can be accomplished. These are “aspirational” OKRs and Google targets a success rate of 70% on them. Committed OKRs are objectives that must be accomplished; 100% success is expected. Mark your OKRs as either committed or aspirational so your teams know what is expected of them.
Business-as-usual OKRs: Challenge your team to create OKRs that move the needle for the team or your customers. Don’t set OKRs that only document tasks you were doing already.
Timid Aspirational OKRs: Aspirational OKRs are meant to be world-changing. You will not know how to achieve an aspirational OKR when you set it. A good question to ask when setting an aspirational OKR is “What could my (or my customers’) world look like in several years if we were freed from most constraints?” Try this litmus test. If you ask your customers what they really want, does your aspirational OKR meet or exceed their request?
Low-Value OKRs: These are better known as “Who cares?” OKRs at Google. Avoid this trap by ensuring a completed OKR will deliver tangible customer or economic benefit. Don’t move a needle just because you can see the gauge.
Insufficient KRs for Committed O’s: Achieving a committed OKR is required. Therefore, the KRs for the objective should light the way to its achievement. Ask your team this question. If all the KRs were accomplished, could we guarantee achieving the Objective? Insufficient KRs hide problems that could have been fixed if caught during the regular OKR review process.
Lack of Escalation: A well-designed OKR is asking your team to achieve something that is above and beyond normal in your organization. It requires doing things differently. If a team ever questions their ability to deliver on a committed OKR, they must escalate the issue immediately. Then, leadership can make the necessary resource re-allocations to ensure success. All new OKRs are likely to involve some form of escalation since it requires a change to existing priorities and commitments. Escalation is expected and required.
I hope this helps you define and achieve some great OKRs in your organization this year.
