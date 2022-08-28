FOWLER: Adjust your time budget with a daily review

“Start by doing what is necessary, then what’s possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” – Saint Francis of Assisi
Being productive in the things that matter, rarely in a hurry and always present is the capstone goal for all my research and training in the field of productivity. Last week, we introduced Jordan Raynor’s three practices for eliminating hurry. We also built a time budget for our ideal week.
Here are Raynor’s three practices to eliminate hurry:
Practice 1: Build a Time Budget
Practice 2: Adjust Your Time Budget in a Daily Review
Practice 3: Protect Your Time With a Unique Approach to “No”
Let’s dive into Practice 2.
All forms of review are my Achilles heel in productivity management. I have the bad habit of filling in every gap of my day with getting things done. Reviewing feels like a waste of time. But I have found that without a review and the good planning that comes from a review, I am way less productive and much more stressed.
Do better than I do. Schedule time for your review and do it.
There are five steps to a great daily review.
Step 1: Schedule your daily review and do it. If you miss your daily review, schedule more time for it the next day. Like they say at Nike, Just Do It!
Step 2: Pray. You can grab Raynor’s productivity prayer as a template on his website or from the book. It just makes sense to check in with the creator of time before planning how to spend the time He has given us.
Step 3: Move Your Appointments with Yourself Around Your Meetings with Others. Meetings with yourself are your deep work, time for reviews and time to check emails, return calls, etc. Meetings with others are meetings that you have committed to with others.
As you get better at using your Commitment Tracking System, you will rely less on your calendar for reminders. I still have plenty of reminders on my calendar but have started using a simple color coding system in Microsoft Outlook so I can quickly see what is a real commitment with someone else vs. something that I can move around. I can move around reminders, deep work, etc., but I have to show up at my commitments with others.
Therefore, my commitments with others are red on my calendar. They stand out when I look at my day. I also set reminders to catch my attention early so I can be prepared and on time for my commitments.
My reminders and appointments with myself are in yellow. Anytime I look at my calendar, I know I can move my yellow appointments and I must show up at my red ones.
Step 4: Plug Your Projects into Your Time Budget. Once you have your outside commits in red on your calendar, you can see how much time you have to work on your non-time-specific projects.
To determine what goes into those precious blocks of time in your day, I use the Eisenhower Matrix which I grew up calling Covey’s Four Quadrants. To create your matrix, draw a box, then draw a line top to bottom and side to side dissecting your box into four equal-sized blocks.
On the left-hand side write Important next to the top block and Not Important next to the bottom block. Across the top of your matrix, write Urgent over the block on the left and Not Urgent over the block on the right. Then number your blocks as follows.
1. Important & Urgent
2. Important & Not Urgent
3. Not Important & Urgent
4. Not Important & Not Urgent
Here is how to handle the tasks that fall into each quadrant. Prioritize them into your day in this order. If you can’t get to Quadrant 4 work, that is probably a good thing!
Important & Urgent (Quadrant 1): These are your must-dos. Schedule them and get them done.
Important & Not Urgent (Quadrant 2): It is impossible to achieve our goals without Q2 work. If your day is taken up with Q1 work, you must change something. You could hire an assistant, create a process or delegate more. What recurring problem could you solve that would yield the most free time in the future?
“Self-control is the ability to do the important thing rather than the urgent thing.” – Tim Keller
Not Important and Urgent (Quadrant 3): Work hard to avoid Q3 work. Try to delegate these tasks. If they are assigned to you by your boss, make sure your boss knows what Q2 work you will have to postpone to work on the Q3 tasks. If you have small tasks that are difficult to delegate, work them into extra spaces in your deep work time blocks.
In Microsoft To Do (my CTS), you can use hashtags to quickly search for small projects or projects to do when you have low mental energy. For instance, you could use #5m, #10m or #15m to show how much time a task will take. When you have a few free minutes, a quick search will show you small projects you can knock out.
Not Important & Not Urgent (Quadrant 4): Once you have all your tasks in your CTS you begin to see all the important things you have to do and the positive impact that important work will have on your life. With this knowledge, quadrant 4 activities will become less tempting. Who has time for Q4 work (also known as fake work), when there are so many more important things to do?
Step 5: Check for Ample Breaks & Margin. Nothing is more stress-inducing that not being adequately prepared for something important or fearing you are about to miss an important deadline because you did not allocate enough time to the task. So, schedule more time than you think you will need for a task, work deep and fast to get it done as quickly as possible. When you get the task done early, fill in the time with smaller tasks. Don’t forget to take breaks. They do make you more productive and happier!
Next week, we’ll wrap up with the final practice to eliminate hurry: A Unique Approach to Saying “No.” If you are a people pleaser or someone that loves to say “Yes,” you’ll love this next practice.
