FOWLER: Accepting your unipresence

“… doing one thing at a time means doing it fast. The more one can concentrate time, effort and resources, the greater the number and diversity of tasks one can actually perform. ... This is the ‘secret’ of those people who ‘do so many things’ and apparently so many difficult things. They do only one thing at a time.” – Peter Drucker
I’ve known this truth for some time and I thought I followed this rule. When I started a task or project I’d do my best to focus on it. But emails, phone calls, texts and walk-ins would all break up my focus on the task at hand. This greatly increased the amount of time it took me to complete the task.
Since I began following the practices in Chapter 5 of “Redeeming Your Time” my productivity has skyrocketed. The unexpected benefit is how much my stress levels dropped. It is hard to be stressed about your workload when you are diligently working to complete your most important task. It turns out that every interruption gave my mind another opportunity to stress about what I should be doing. Trust me. You’ll love these practices!
Deep focus, the ability to focus intensely on one important thing at a time, is the key to real productivity. Raynor lays out five enemies to deep focus. Here they are:
External Distractions
Fake Work: This includes emails, administrative tasks and some meetings. Fake work is easier so we like to do it to look and feel productive while avoiding our most important tasks.
Quick Highs: Social media, texts, email, news. These give us a dopamine hit because they tell our brain we are important.
Savior Complex: We feel needed and powerful when people ask us questions and we need to answer a zillion emails per day.
Makeshift Omnipresence: This is us trying to be omnipresent by doing two things at once that both deserve and require our focused attention. Listening to a podcast or book while you clean the house is awesome. Answer emails while attempting deep work on an important project is not!
Here are the practices to create the focus and productivity your work deserves!
Practice 1: Control When You Check Messages
Imagine the mailman delivering mail to your home 100 times per day and ringing your doorbell so you had to stop what you were doing and go to the door every time.
That is exactly what we are doing when we “open our doors” to email and texts throughout the day.
If you are a people pleaser, this is a tough one to get started on. But, trust me, it is worth it. We have way more control over when we check messages than we believe we do.
While our bosses love immediate responses to emails, if you asked them, they’d choose greater productivity and slightly reduced responsiveness.
Here are some great steps to implement this practice.
– Block time in your calendar for checking messages. Very few people need to check messages more than 3 times per day.
– Set VIPs on your phone so only the most important people in your life can interrupt you during your deep work sessions. Jill knows to call me 2 times in case of an emergency. If she doesn’t call 2 times, then I assume she does not need me immediately.
– Set clear expectations with those who depend on you. Have the conversation with your bosses. You can set an auto-responder in your email or update your email signature to let people know when you check messages.
– If you have one, work with your executive assistant to filter out calls that do not need your immediate attention and schedule calls (during your breaks from deep work) with people who need you.
Frustration occurs when what we get is different from our expectations. I had a client who taught night classes in his off hours. He was a great teacher but was getting terrible reviews from students who expected immediate responses to their questions. Instead of checking messages constantly, he made it clear to the students when he checked messages and when they would receive replies.
Whenever his students left him a message, they knew when to expect a response and he always delivered. His productivity improved and his student ratings hit the roof.
Practice 2: Eliminate External Distractions
The distractions screaming for our attention are endless. Here are some ideas to keep the most common distractions at bay.
Phone Calls: Set your phone to do not disturb except for the VIPs you set up earlier.
Emails: See ideas in Practice 1 above. I also shut down send and receive in my Outlook client after I have a message checking session. This allows me to search for emails relevant to my work without being distracted by new incoming messages until it is time for me to check messages again.
Texts: As for all things phone and email. Shut down all notifications. You will check all during the time you scheduled for this activity. I moved my text app to the third screen on my phone so that little red number doesn’t entice me to check texts when it is not time to check texts.
Web Browser: There are some great tools that allow you to block distracting websites from your browser during deep work. I haven’t used any of these in a while but I do have an online stopwatch on the favorites bar in my browser that I click on every time I go to a distracting website (like Google News or any form of Social Media). Awareness is the first step to change.
Track Your Time: In public accounting, like many professional services, we track our time in 15-minute increments. Time is the most precious asset we have. I believe everyone should track where they spend their time. I have an online Excel spreadsheet that pops up every time I open my browser that I use to track my time.
Music: I love listening to praise music in the background while I work. The only problem is that the goal of most streaming music is to get your attention. That is how they sell ads, raise revenue, etc. You can pay for services with fewer distractions. When I really need to focus, I click on a classical music for studying playlist on Youtube or just embrace the silence.
I love this chapter. I’ve broken 1,000 words in this article and I’ve been trying to hold back! There are two more great practices to cover in Accept Your Unipresence. We’ll cover those next time.
Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey. He is dedicated to helping leaders build great organizations and better lives for themselves and the people they lead.
Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build great companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.
Curt is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker, and business advisor. He has an MBA in strategy and entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School, is a CPA, and is a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and five children.
