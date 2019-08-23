VALDOSTA – A fourth person filed as a candidate for Valdosta mayor on the fourth day of qualifying for municipal elections. A person also filed for one of the open seats in the Dasher election.
Kevin J. Bussey filed to run for Valdosta mayor, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections. David Sumner, J.D. Rice and Brooks D. Bivins filed earlier in the week to qualify to run for mayor in Valdosta.
Bussey, Sumner and Rice, along with Scott James Matheson, declared their intent to run for mayor months ago. Rice and Bivins ran for mayor four years ago. Sumner briefly served as mayor following the death of Mayor James H. Rainwater in the early 2000s.
Mayoral candidates seek the office that's been held by John Gayle for two terms. Gayle has said he is not seeking reelection to a third term.
For the Dasher race, incumbent District 4 Councilwoman Anita Armstrong Scott filed for reelection, according to election officials. Dasher also has openings for mayor and city council posts 3 and at-large; no one had filed to run for these positions during the first four days of qualifying.
A second person filed to qualify for one of the two open seats in the Remerton City Council race. Incumbent Councilman Bill Wetherington filed for reelection. Incumbent Councilman Steven Koffler filed earlier in the week. Incumbent Mayor Cornelius Holsendolph also filed earlier in the week, elections officials said.
Other candidates who filed earlier in the week:
For Valdosta City Council District 1, incumbent Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody has filed, according to the board of elections.
For Valdosta City Council District 5, incumbent Councilman Tim Carroll has filed.
For Valdosta City Council At-Large, incumbent Councilman Ben H. Norton has filed. So has Edgar “Nicky” Tooley, who announced his intention to run several weeks ago. Jeremy Stone also announced his intention to seek the at-large office in the past few months.
In Valdosta Board of Education District 1, incumbent board member Liz Shumphard filed.
In Valdosta Board of Education District 3, incumbent board member Warren “Sweet” Lee filed.
In Hahira City Council District 2, incumbent Councilman Kenneth Davis has filed.
In Hahira City Council District 3, incumbent Councilman Patrick Warren filed.
Qualifying for candidacy continues 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections office, 2808 N. Oak St.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Visit valdostadailytimes.com for more up-to-date qualifying lists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.