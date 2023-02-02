Four Vikings sign on National Signing Day

VALDOSTA — Playing sports at the next level after high school, for many, never becomes more than a dream.
Four Lowndes football players took a step towards making that dream their reality on the first day of national signing day, and they are listed below.
Ronnie Davis, Cornerback/Wide Receiver – Thomas University
Certainly one of the most interesting commits on the list, Davis will take part in the start of a brand new football program at TU, their first season being in the fall of 2023 as part of the Sun Conference.
Davis played both as a DB and wide out while also spending time on special teams this past season in his nine games with Lowndes. As a DB he recorded 18 total tackles (12 solo, 6 assists) and two Tackles for Loss. Out wide he caught five receptions for 34 yards, and on special teams he had 43 combined yards on kick/punt returns.
Elijah Colvin, Linebacker – Valdosta State
University
Colvin, the only player of the bunch staying in Valdosta, played eight games for Lowndes this season. In those eight outings the 6-1 220 pound linebacker recorded six solo tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.
Drew Marshall, OG/OT – Lane College
Marshall is the only one out of the group who is leaving the state and will be heading about nine hours up the road to Jackson, TN. He played three games for Lowndes this season.
Andru Ray, OG –
Reinhardt University
Ray, the 6-2, 295-pound guard will be taking his talents to Waleska, GA in the coming year. He played two games for Lowndes this season.
