VALDOSTA — Four Valdosta teenagers were arrested and charged with murder Sunday following the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl, police said.
Jayden McCutchin, 18, is charged with murder in the second degree (party to the crime) and cruelty to children second degree (party to the crime) in the incident at a North Lee Street house, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
A 14-year-old male is charged with murder in the second degree (felony), cruelty to children second degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a firearm by a minor (misdemeanor) and tampering with evidence (felony), police said.
A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female are each charged with murder in the second degree (party to the crime), cruelty to children second degree (party to the crime) and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.
At 6:44 p.m. Sunday, police headed to North Lee Street after a 911 caller said someone had been shot inside a home. Officers found the victim at the house with a gunshot wound; she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Detectives determined the girl was inside with other teens and at least two firearms were present. One of the guns went off, hitting the girl, police said.
The suspects jumped out a window and fled; three were located by officers nearby, while the 14-year-old male was found at his East Park Avenue home, police said.
McCutchin was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, while the rest were taken to a regional youth detention center, police said.
“This is a tragic incident that should not have happened. These juveniles had firearms without knowing how to handle them and it resulted in a young lady losing her life. Our condolences go out to the family as they try to heal during this process,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.
