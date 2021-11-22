VALDOSTA — Four teenagers have been indicted for murder and other charges in the wake of a fatal shooting.
Jeremy Tucker, Jushon Ramsey, Zhamari Jacquis Williams and Mickey Stallings, all of Valdosta, were indicted recently by the Lowndes County Grand Jury, court records show.
All four were indicted for felony murder in the death of Steven Boothe, said Brad Shealey, district attorney. The four were also indicted for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault, records show.
Tucker and Ramsey were 17 at the time of the incident, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said; Williams was 16 and Stallings was 15, but both will be tried as adults, Shealey said.
The killing took place June 13 at 4247 White Water Road in southern Lowndes County, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said in a previous interview. The county’s 911 center received a call regarding the incident at about 3:30 p.m., said Capt. Stryde Jones of the sheriff’s office.
During an apparent home invasion, a resident hid in a closet and phoned a neighbor, saying there was a robbery in progress, Paulk said. The neighbor, Boothe, came over with a pistol but was himself shot to death, Jones said.
After the four teens left in the same car, a witness followed them and relayed a car description and location to 911, the sheriff said. The four suspects were stopped and arrested about 20 minutes after the shooting, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.