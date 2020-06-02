VALDOSTA – Four precincts in Lowndes County will be closed for the June 9 election.
Due to a lack of poll workers, Trinity Presbyterian (precinct 2), Dasher City Hall (precinct 8), Valdosta State University (precinct 10) and Jaycee Park (precinct 11) will be closed Election Day and be reassigned to the Lowndes Board of Elections for next Tuesday, according to Deb Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections.
Reassigned voters from those precincts can also go to any of the seven open precincts in the county and cast a provisional ballot.
Another change for the election Tuesday will be any registered voter can vote at the board of elections without using a provisional ballot. The process will mirror early voting, Cox said.
She said her office is prepared for larger numbers of voters June 9, and due to social distancing measures, residents should expect longer lines if they elect to cast a ballot at the 2808 N Oak St. location.
"We should be ready to rock and roll," Cox said.
Early voting continues 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. until Friday, June 5.
