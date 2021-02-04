Four indicted on charges in Berrien

NASHVILLE — Four people were indicted in Berrien County Monday on various charges, the district attorney said.
The indictments were handed down by the first Berrien County Grand Jury to meet in almost a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman said in a statement.
According to the statement, the four and their charges are:
– Ronnie Eugene Wiard, 49, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation, and cruelty to children in the first degree, among other charges;
– Joseph J. Christensen, 59, child molestation;
– Marvin Cager Vickers, 46, failure to register as a sex offender and aggravated assault-family violence; and
– Ellis Jermaine Dunbar, 45, child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16.
An indictment is not a conviction; those indicted remain innocent until proven guilty, Perryman said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
