Four charged in boat ramp shooting

VALDOSTA — Four arrests have been made in connection to an April shooting in Lowndes County, according to authorities.
An 18-year-old man was shot at about 2:30 p.m., April 10, at a boat ramp off the intersection of Val Tech Road and St. Augustine Road, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Detectives learned the parties met to buy and sell marijuana, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
During the transaction, a dispute began and the teen was shot in the face. The victim was transported by helicopter for treatment and is now recovering from his injuries, according to the statement.
Tavio Javon McNeary Jr., 20, of Valdosta, Jeremiah Deshaun Fulton, 18, also of Valdosta and Dexter Lynn Withers, 17, of Lake Park are each charged with aggravated assault, according to the sheriff office statement. A 14-year-old juvenile is charged with criminal attempt to distribute marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
The three adults are in the Lowndes County Jail and the juvenile has been detained in a regional youth detention center, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
