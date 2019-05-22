VALDOSTA — Deputies made four arrests this week as part of a narcotics investigation, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
Members of the sheriff's office's Special Operation Division executed a search warrant at 1501 Baymeadows Drive, according to a sheriff's office statement.
The search resulted in the recovery of six firearms with ammunition, marijuana, cocaine packaged for sale and money consistent with drug sales, according to the statement.
Four of the firearms were confirmed stolen from local agencies while the remaining two are pending further investigation, the sheriff's office said.
Those arrested are Melissa Danielle Finnissee, Terrell Michael Williams, James Edward Jenrette and Tre’vion Nicholas Jackson, according to the statement. All suspects are facing multiple charges in violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act as well as firearm-related offenses, the sheriff's office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
