VALDOSTA – The annual Foundations exhibit is becoming another tradition for the Valdosta State University Art & Design season of shows.
For the third year, the show highlights exemplary works by VSU art students.
"The Foundations exhibition showcases exemplary student artwork created within the foundations area courses," according to a VSU Art statement. "This exhibition presents first-year students with the honor of departmental recognition within the department of Art & Design.
"Additionally, the exhibition provides a way for students, faculty and guests to understand objectives for each course and the learning outcomes for each assignment on display."
The exhibited work is culled from assignments in the early arts classes at VSU: drawing I (ART 1010), drawing II (ART 1011), 2D design (ART 1020), 3D design (ART 1030), computers in art (ART 2030). Classes and students taught by VSU art faculty: Foundations Faculty represented: Julie Bowland, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Clyde Edwards, Mark Errol, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Selena Nawrocki, Taylor Shaw, Kaleena Stasiak.
"The Foundations program promotes an understanding and application of the basic elements of design, creative and analytical thinking, and problem solving," according to the statement. "Foundations courses, which all Art & Design majors take in their first two years, are essential to pursuing a program in the visual arts."
Foundations exhibits provide another opportunity for VSU art students to display their works.
"Make/Mark: Third Annual Foundations Art Exhibition" opens 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, with a free, public reception, Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Brookwood and North Oak; due to health concerns, no refreshments will be served during reception. Show runs through Nov. 5. Gallery hours: 11:35 a.m.-4:45 p.m., 5-5:30 p.m. Monday & Wednesday; 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday; noon-3 p.m. Friday.
