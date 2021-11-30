Foundation holds rescue dog photo contest

VALDOSTA — The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals has announced a fall photo contest for rescue dogs with the theme of “Happy Holidays.”
The contest, which is accepting submissions through Dec. 15, offers a thousand dollars in cash prizes, foundation members said in a statement, and it is the opportunity for "adopted dog owners to share the love of their pet, while raising awareness of animals in need in animal shelters and animal welfare organizations."
For more information on the rules, visit http://www.BurtonFletcherFoundation.org.
The Burton Fletcher Foundation for Animals was founded by Burton Fletcher, an emeritus attorney, admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1980, and a retired professor of business administration who taught at colleges and universities over a span of 27 years.
The foundation is a nonprofit, tax-deductible corporation dedicated to rescuing injured, abused, abandoned and feral animals in South Georgia.
