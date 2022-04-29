Foul play not suspected in Tifton church fire

TIFTON — Foul play is not suspected in a fire that destroyed a church building in Tift County April 21, officials said Thursday.
The state Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety is still investigating the blaze at South Georgia Church of God at 42 Kell Road, a statement from the commissioner’s office said.
The statement said the office does not suspect foul play in the fire, which destroyed the campground facility’s main building.
On April 21, when the fire erupted, Tift County Fire/Rescue was on the scene at 1:30 p.m., said Chief Jason Walker.
The building was a total loss, he said.
No one was injured in the blaze, the chief said.
The Tift County facility, established in 1972, is essentially a campground used for mass gatherings, such as conventions and camp meetings, for the 250 churches supervised by the South Georgia Church of God, said Jamie Schluckebier, communications director for the organization.
The building that burned could seat about 1,500, he said. It was not home to a permanent congregation that met regularly.
The church plans to rebuild the building. “We had insurance on it,” Schluckebier said.
Meanwhile, church authorities will work to move scheduled events to other venues, including other buildings on site if possible, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.