Foul play not suspected in fatal Berrien fire

NASHVILLE — Foul play is not suspected in a death related to a recent fire, according to the Berrien County coroner.
Shortly after 10 p.m., April 22, emergency personnel responded to a home fire off of Ga. 168 in Nashville, according to a statement from the Georgia fire commissioner’s office.
Richard Allen Mathis, 53, died inside of the residence, authorities said.
“It has been determined that the fire originated on the carport of the residence. One individual was able to escape the home with minor injuries,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement. “The victim’s body was immediately removed from the residence, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead at the scene. Right now, the cause of this fire is still under investigation.”
Berrien County Coroner Robert Lovein Jr. said the medical examiner’s office in Macon is investigating the case but there are no signs of foul play.
The insurance commission's fire investigations unit is assisting the Berrien County Fire Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.