VALDOSTA — A student from Valdosta died Tuesday night at Fort Valley State University in Peach County, the county’s coroner said.
Maleek Carter, a 21-year-old student at Fort Valley State, was found dead in his dorm room bed by a roommate Tuesday night, Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said.
He was declared dead at 8:10 p.m., Rooks said.
There were no signs of foul play but Carter’s body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy, the coroner said.
Carter was a 2020 graduate of Valdosta High School and played for the VHS Wildcats football team, said Jennifer Steedley, school spokeswoman.
While not mentioning Carter by name, a posting on FVSU’s website said the school was “deeply saddened” by the death of a male sophomore student and that morning classes on March 22 would be suspended to allow students and others to seek counseling.
