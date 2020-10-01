Former Valdosta trooper leads Ga. public safety

VALDOSTA — A former radio operator and trooper at Lowndes County’s state patrol post now leads state-level law enforcement across Georgia.
Wednesday, the Board of Public Safety approved Chistopher C. Wright as the new commissioner for the Department of Public Safety, according to a Georgia State Patrol statement. Wright, who holds the rank of colonel within the patrol, takes office this week.
The Department of Public Safety oversees statewide law enforcement and public safety in Georgia. It is the mother agency for the Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Capitol Police and the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division.
Wright began his career with the state patrol as a radio operator in 1994 at Post 31 in Valdosta. He was selected to attend the 69th Georgia State Patrol Trooper School in 1994 and, upon graduation in 1995, was assigned to Post 31, Valdosta. He was also a member of the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
Prior to this appointment, Wright served as the deputy commissioner and the director of field operations. He served as the south adjutant of patrol troops F, G, H and I. Prior to serving as south adjutant, he served as the Troop I commander from December 2015 to February 2019. He also served as the Troop H commander from December 2011 to December 2015.
Prior to his appointment as troop commander, Wright moved up through the ranks of the patrol in Reidsville, Valdosta, Jekyll Island and Statesboro.
He was selected by the Peace Officers Association of Georgia as the Peace Officer of the Year in 1995. He was subsequently honored by the Safety Fire Commission, the Georgia House and Senate with resolutions for his selection.
He was selected by the department to participate in the security detail for the 1996 Olympic Torch Relay as it traveled across the country.
Wright has a bachelor of science degree in justice studies from Georgia Southern University. As a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, he holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University. In December 2012, he graduated from the FBI National Academy, Session No. 251.
He is a native of Mitchell County and attended Pelham High School. He was the first in his family to earn a college degree, state officials said. He lives in McIntosh County on the Georgia Coast. He has one daughter, Lashley.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.