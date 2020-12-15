Former Valdosta prison guards indicted

VALDOSTA — Two former employees at Valdosta State Prison were indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Macon on charges stemming from inmate beatings, according to court documents.
Former supervisory correction officer Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 29, and former correctional officer Jamal Scott, 33, were named in the four-count indictment.
On Dec. 29, 2018, Sharpe ordered Scott and other officers not indicted to assault a handcuffed inmate named only as “F.G.” after the inmate had an interaction with a female guard, the indictment claims.
The indictment also accuses Sharpe of striking another inmate, “M.B.,” in the face with handcuffs wrapped around his fist on Sept. 24, 2018.
Sharpe and Scott were each indicted on counts of conspiracy against rights and deprivation of rights under color of law; Sharpe was also indicted on a second deprivation of rights count as well as for allegedly giving a false account of the events involving “M.B.” to investigating FBI agents, the indictment shows.
The maximum penalty for the deprivation of rights and conspiracy offenses is 10 years’ imprisonment, and the maximum penalty for the false statements offense is five years’ imprisonment, a U.S. Department of Justice statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
