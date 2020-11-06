Former Valdosta prison guard sentenced

VALDOSTA — A former employee at Valdosta State Prison was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after she was caught smuggling drugs and cellphones into the prison, the justice department said.
Melissa Crawford, 53, of Macon was sentenced to 46 months in prison plus four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine., the U.S. Department of Justice statement said. There is no parole in the federal system.
On Jan. 8, 2019, Georgia Department of Corrections investigators were tipped off that Crawford would be smuggling contraband into the prison the following day. On Jan. 9, Crawford and another corrections officer chosen at random were informed their vehicles were to be searched.
Crawford attempted to leave the premises in her car, nearly hitting another officer, but was stopped, the statement said. She admitted she attempted to leave because there were narcotics in her car and a search of the car revealed 27.53 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana and four cell phones packaged in Ziplock bags, according to the statement.
Crawford admitted she smuggled contraband on at least four prior occasions and was paid with Green Dot cards for her deliveries of contraband to an inmate, the justice department said.
“Smuggling contraband cellphones and drugs into prisons endangers prisoners, prison staff and the public. The fact that the contraband in this case was being smuggled in by a corrections officer, whose duty it was to protect our citizens, makes this crime even more egregious, and does a disservice to all the honorable women and men who work in the prison system,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a statement.
The case was investigated by the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
