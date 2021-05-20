Former Valdosta prison guard pleads guilty

VALDOSTA — A former guard supervisor at Valdosta State Prison pleaded guilty Wednesday in a federal case involving two inmate beatings, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Patrick Sharpe, 30, faces up to a decade in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count of violating the civil rights of inmates, a justice department statement said.
Both beatings involved retaliation against inmates for interactions with different female guards, the statement said.
The beatings took place Sept. 24, 2018, and Dec. 29, 2018, the justice department said.
Former officers Jamal Scott and Brian Ford earlier pleaded guilty to federal charges in the second incident, according to the statement.
“Correctional officers at prisons face difficult conditions trying to keep prisons safe for incarcerated felons and staff, but it is never acceptable for them to violate their oath by violently abusing their power,” Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker of the FBI’s Atlanta field office said in a statement. “The FBI makes civil rights offenses a high priority to protect inmates against such abuse and to protect the hard-working officers who uphold their oaths on a daily basis.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
