Former Valdosta businessman gives millions to Gators

VALDOSTA — A former longtime Valdosta businessman has donated $12.6 million to assist athletics at the University of Florida.
Hugh Hathcock, the owner of Velocity Automotive in Destin, Fla., made the donation to the Gators Athletic Department, the largest donation in the group’s history, according to a statement from the university.
In Valdosta, Hathcock founded Fresh Beginnings, a customer service firm anchored with freshly baked cookies, in 1985. It grew and morphed into ELead1One, the largest employer in Lowndes County. ELead1One was sold a few years back to CDK Global for about $500 million.
In return for the $12.6 million pledge, a suite tower at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and a basketball complex at the UF Basketball Facility will be named for Hathcock, the statement said.
"Hugh's talents and success in business are matched only by his passion for the Gators," UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. "He thinks big, so it's only fitting that this is the largest single gift Gator Boosters has ever received. We're so appreciative of the support Hugh provides and grateful for his generosity."
"This record-setting gift is another example of Hugh's unwavering commitment and support,” said Phil Pharr, Gator Boosters executive director.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
