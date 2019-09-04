Former Val-Tech official promoted at Southern Regional Tech

THOMASVILLE – Southern Regional Technical College President Jim Glass has appointed Dr. Ron O’Meara as the new vice president for academic Affairs of Southern Regional Technical College.
O’Meara has served as vice president for institutional effectiveness at SRTC since 2018, but his career in higher education began at the University of Northern Iowa, college officials said.
There, he progressed from cooperative education coordinator to assistant director of placement before taking a position as a tenured professor of engineering technology.
After leaving Iowa, he served as a dean of technology and industry at the former Valdosta Technical College, now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, college officials said.
At Wiregrass, he took on various leadership roles, including vice president of academic affairs, vice president of institutional research and strategic initiatives and vice president of economic development.
He has served as an adjunct professor in the Department of Adult and Career Education at Valdosta State University.
O’Meara spent six years working as a manufacturing engineer for Winnebago Industries.
“Technical education has always been important,” O’Meara said. “It continues to be important now because a number of the jobs available require advanced skills and not necessarily a four-year degree. Students completing programs at a technical college have fantastic opportunities upon graduation to have a fulfilling career.”In his new role, O’Meara will be responsible for administering and evaluating institutional services to include supervision and leadership in the activities of personnel as related to instruction, college officials said. He will be working closely with SRTC faculty to develop and improve program offerings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.