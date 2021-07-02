Former Turner County football player indicted for murder

ASHBURN — A former Turner County High School football player who made it to the NFL was indicted June 22 for murder, court documents show.
Tamorrion Terry, 23, is among 11 suspects indicted by the Turner County Grand Jury for felony murder in the June 30, 2018, death of Za’Quavia Smith, the indictment shows.
A mass shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. at a nightclub in the 800 block of West Washington Avenue. At least seven people were shot, according to news coverage.
One of those indicted — Jontavius Coley, 17 at the time — was already charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the case, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.
Terry, who played for the then-Turner County Rebels — now the Titans — graduated from high school in 2017 and played as a wide receiver for the Florida State Seminoles. He was the Region 2A Player of the Year in 2016 and was on the 2016 Georgia Sports Writers Association All-State Team.
He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent May 14 and assigned to the wide receiver’s position but was waived June 30, according to The Associated Press.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.