VALDOSTA – Being a student in 2020 during a worldwide pandemic means venturing into uncharted territory of virtual learning and isolation. Students have left the classroom for laptop screens and Google hangouts in their living rooms.
Pine Grove Elementary School students are joining in virtual learning by completing sessions in online math and language arts programs, meeting with teachers and classmates in Google meets and completing choice board activities through email, school officials said in a statement.
"Students are showing understanding of math concepts using objects found at home and sending pictures to their teachers," school officials said.
Carter Mae Ellington and Maeson Epley, former PGE students, are wading through the uncharted waters, too, while overseas in the United Kingdom. As students in a Department Of Defense education activity school, the students must follow guidelines set by the host country.
Quarantine in the U.K. means social distancing of no more than two people outside the family. Families can only send one member out for essential items such as food and medicine.
While these guidelines are recommended in Valdosta, residents in the U.K. face fines of up to $1,071 if caught traveling for any reason beside essentials, school officials said.
"PGE students are enjoying beautiful weather as they complete sidewalk art projects in their driveways from art choice boards," school officials said. "Students are sending in pictures of their at home workouts for school webpages and riding bikes around the neighborhood as much as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.