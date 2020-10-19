Former Lowndes pastor awaits rape charge trial

VALDOSTA — A former Lowndes County pastor arrested last December on sex crime charges out of Oregon is still awaiting trial.
Helio Ferreira, 41, was arrested in Valdosta Dec. 3, 2019, on a fugitive from justice warrant, according to a statement from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, which assisted Portland, Ore., police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in the case.
Ferreira served as the senior pastor at Grace Fellowship Seventh Day Adventist Church, according to the church's Facebook page.
Late in December, a grand jury in Multnomah County, Ore., returned nine criminal counts against Ferreira: two counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, three counts of rape in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of identity theft. He was arraigned May 22, court documents show.
Ferreira entered not guilty pleas to all charges, according to court filings.
No trial date has been set yet, said Brent Weisberg of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office. Judicial records show he has a case management hearing scheduled for Oct. 21.
Ferreira is now in the Multnomah County Jail, according to jail records. Bail was set at $250,000 for each charge except for $5,000 on the identity theft charge, records show.
The crimes took place "on or about" Nov. 17, 2012, Sept. 18, 2016, and Sept. 7, 2018, according to the Lowndes sheriff’s statement.
In the 2012 incident, the victim "was incapable of consent either because of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness," while the 2016 and 2018 incidents involved kidnapping, the statement said. The woman in the 2018 case was also a victim of identity theft, according to the district attorney's office.
Ferreira was linked to all three cases by DNA evidence, according to the statement.
Authorities ask people with information on this case to contact Portland Police Detective Ross Dormady at (503) 823-0880 or ross.dormady@portlandpolice.gov.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.