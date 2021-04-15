Former Brooks investigator indicted on rape charge

QUITMAN — A former sheriff’s office investigator was indicted Monday on multiple sex crime charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Will Cope, 44, of Quitman was indicted by the Brooks County Grand Jury on rape, incest and child molestation charges, the GBI said in a statement Thursday.
Cope was an investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office when he was indicted and arrested, the statement said. He has since resigned.
On Friday, May 29, 2020, the Quitman Police Department asked the GBI to assist in an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse, the GBI said. The investigation remains active.
A copy of the indictment was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this case can call the GBI at (229) 225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.