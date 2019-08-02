Formal event raises funds to fight cancer

VALDOSTA – An evening of dinner and live music will raise money to fight cancer.
Theba Sirmans, owner of T Rose Production, will host A Touch of Class Southern Ball, Saturday, Aug. 31, at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. Dinner is served 6:30 p.m. and the show starts 8 p.m.
Funding benefits the South Georgia Medical Center Partnership Cancer Fund.
Sirmans will donate proceeds in the name of sisters Lillie and Vivian Sirmans and former sister-in-law Minnie Martin, who she said all have died of cancer.
All three sisters would be flattered that she will give in their honor, especially Martin, she said.
“Minnie, we always talked about doing different things and she was all about helping people,” Sirmans said.
Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019, is the guest speaker and sing operatic selections.
Hill will compete for Miss America 2020 in December and focuses her platform on foster care, according to a biography from organizers.
Performers include Kenney Floyd, Jacko Davis, Kami Cole, Melvin Morrison, Live 5 Band and Mz. Connie.
The dress code is black tie formal and there will be a cash bar.
Sirmans' goal is to raise at least $20,000.
Advanced tickets are $45, door tickets are $50 and reserve tickets are $60. Pricing includes a dinner and two drinks.
Purchase tickets at Sam’s BBQ, Looking Good Fashions, GQ Fashions, Wayne Washington Salon and V-Town Records.
Call (678) 973-8553 for sponsorship information.
