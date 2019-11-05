VALDOSTA – National award-winning public relations professional Mickey G. Nall, APR, Fellow PRSA, will share his forecast for the top public relations trends in 2020 during the South Georgia Public Relations Society of America Fourth Annual Meeting and Scholarship Fundraising Dinner, Nov. 14, at the Holiday Inn on Hill Street in Valdosta.
Nall, a former national chair and chief executive officer of PRSA, will present strategies to help public-relations professionals prepare to lead successful programs and campaigns in the wake of crises, technology and looming issues in the coming decade, society members said.
A former managing director of Ogilvy Atlanta, Nall is a professional-in-residence in the public relations department at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.
The event is jointly hosted by the South Georgia chapter of PRSA and the Valdosta State University Public Relations Student Society of America and is sponsored by the South Georgia Nonprofit Network, which provides professional development opportunities for leaders of nonprofit organizations in South Georgia.
It will be held at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center, Hill Street. Networking begins 5 p.m. followed by dinner and the presentation at 6 p.m., members said. The event is open to the public. Cost is $15 for students, $20 for South Georgia PRSA members and $25 for nonmembers.
Deadline to register is Nov. 9; use the link: https://community.valdostastate.org/public-relations-celebration
Proceeds benefit the VSU Patterson Public Relations Student Travel Scholarship Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.