Forecasters: Would-be hurricanes expected to have little impact on Valdosta

VALDOSTA — The Gulf of Mexico may see a record-breaking hurricane event early next week, but South Georgia should see little of it, weather forecasters say.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two storm systems about to enter the Gulf which may each become a hurricane. Not since systematic weather data was first collected in 1851 have there been two hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time, said Danielle Knittle, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Friday afternoon, Tropical Depression 14 — as yet unnamed — is off the coast of Honduras and on a track projected to take it into the Texas/Louisiana area Tuesday, well to Georgia's west, according to the hurricane center.
At the same time, Tropical Storm Laura was located near the Northern Leeward Islands and is following a track that would take it into the Gulf toward landfall as a hurricane somewhere in an area from the Florida Panhandle west to Louisiana on Wednesday. The center of the “cone of uncertainty” for Laura Friday was along the Florida/Alabama border.
Forecasters agree South Georgia should see little direct impact from Laura.
“Valdosta is not in the ‘cone of uncertainty,’” said Lauren Nash, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office. That “cone” is reliable about two-thirds of the time, she said.
There is little chance of high winds in South Georgia, said Don Kettlowski, another meteorologist with AccuWeather.
In fact, because Laura is projected to move over a number of large islands, including Puerto Rico and Cuba, a few computer models are suggesting the storm could fall apart, he said, though most models show it regrouping as it clears the Straits of Florida.
All three forecasters said Valdosta’s biggest impact, though indirect, is likely to be heavy rainfall. Kottlowski said the passage of the storm may drag more moist air into South Georgia.
The weather service forecast for Valdosta Tuesday and Wednesday shows thunderstorm chances of 80%.
Lowndes County officials are watching the weather data and plan to hold a meeting to discuss emergency planning, if needed, Monday, said County Manager Paige Dukes.
Knittle said people should keep up-to-date with forecasts during the weekend.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
