Forecasters: South Georgia shouldn't worry about tropical storm

VALDOSTA — South Georgia shouldn’t expect much trouble from Tropical Storm Eta as it heads toward Florida’s Gulf coast, forecasters say.
Eta, which bounced around the Caribbean before hitting Central America as a Category 4 hurricane, is projected to head north through the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 2 p.m. Monday, landfall was expected somewhere between Florida’s Apalachee Bay and the Cedar Keys region.
A high pressure system to the north and Eta to the south will bring easterly winds and Atlantic moisture into South Georgia, boosting the area’s chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the week, said Israel Gonzalez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
While Gonzalez said the Valdosta area could expect half an inch to an inch of rain this week, Randy Adkins, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather, said the weekend could be “very wet” indeed, with two to four inches of rain possible.
“If the storm doesn’t come over you, the moisture will,” he said.
Early storm tracks showed the possibility of Eta crossing into South Georgia, but both forecasters said any projections past Wednesday were too far out for accuracy.
High temperatures weeklong should be in the low 80s with lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Neither Gonzalez nor Adkins expected much of a chance of widespread severe weather in South Georgia this week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
