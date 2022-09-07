VALDOSTA — Forecasters say heavy rain may bring flooding to South Georgia this weekend.
A stormy weather system is expected to stall over the region starting Thursday night, bringing heavy rain, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.
The NWS said the rain could last into next week.
Valdosta is projected to pick up two to three inches of rain this weekend; the entire region has seen above-average rain for the last several weeks, meaning flooding chances will increase because the ground is saturated, leaving fresh rain nowhere to be soaked up, the weather service said.
South Georgia as a whole can look forward to 1.5-3.5 inches of rain, forecasters said.
The rain could bring localized flash flooding, rises of small streams and creeks and possible river flooding, according to the statement.
